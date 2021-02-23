Microsoft-owned LinkedIn is down for some users

Microsoft boss Satya Nadella speaking at the DLD (Digital-Life-Design) conference in Munich, Germany, 16 Janaury 2017. Guests at the 3-day conference discussed trends and developments in digitalisation.

The Microsoft-owned LinkedIn business social network ran into technical issues during U.S. business hours on Tuesday, leading people to post about their troubles accessing the LinkedIn website and app.

During the coronavirus pandemic, online services that enable communication, such as Microsoft Teams, Slack and Zoom, have experienced occasional outages. LinkedIn doesn't play that role, but it does provide serve a key role for recruiters, jobseekers and salespeople, and marketers rely on it to display advertisements to users.

The service has also become a more popular place to learn during the pandemic. The number of hours spent on the LinkedIn Learning service doubled year over year in the fourth quarter, Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, said last month.

The issues seemed to appear at around 2 p.m. Eastern time. LinkedIn confirmed the degraded experience on mobile devices and its website on desktop computers in a tweet. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how widespread the issues were.

Some people attempting to access the LinkedIn website encountered an error message along with a string of random letters and numbers.

A different message some users saw in attempts to visit LinkedIn's website said that "the server does not have a DNS entry."

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $27 billion in 2016. Nadella said in January that LinkedIn had almost 740 million members. About 6% of the company's revenue comes from LinkedIn.

