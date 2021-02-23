Asia’s top-performing economy in 2020 could grow even faster this year

Taiwan has upgraded its growth forecast for 2021, predicting the economy this year could expand at the fastest rate in seven years — thanks to global semiconductor demand boosting exports from the island.

Its economy is forecast to grow by 4.64% in 2021 from a year ago — making it the quickest expansion since 2014, according to data from the Taiwanese statistics bureau.

Taiwan's projected growth for 2021 is an upgrade of the previous forecast for a 3.83% expansion, and an acceleration from the revised growth of 3.11% for the whole of 2020, the bureau said on Saturday.

The North Asia economy was the fastest-growing in Asia last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic hit activity in many countries and territories. Taiwan also grew faster than China for the first time in 30 years.

Gary Ng, an economist at French investment bank Natixis, said Taiwan's economy is in a "sweet spot" of very strong demand for tech products globally, as well as a relatively successful containment of the coronavirs pandemic.

"On the external front, definitely semiconductor is really the spotlight," Ng told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday, noting that technology products account for more than half of Taiwan's total exports.