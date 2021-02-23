TikTok is cutting deals with pro sports leagues, and now men's and women's soccer clubs are signing on

With the political firestorm around TikTok having dissipated a bit, the social media app continues its expansion into the U.S. sports landscape.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, announced Tuesday it's now a jersey patch sponsor for both Major League Soccer's Portland Timbers franchise and sister team Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League. The agreements start in the 2021 seasons.

Terms of the partnership were not provided. According to some projections, MLS clubs can usually expect about $1 million per year for patch sponsorships.

In an interview with CNBC on Monday, Mike Golub, the Timbers' president, called the pact an "equal partnership." He declined to reveal specific numbers of the multiyear agreement but said the valuation is slightly more than a $1 million estimation, as TikTok has the patch on two teams.

"It will be on the high end of the value of patches that have been sold in the MLS and NWSL," Golub said, mentioning the longevity of the patch on jerseys, which will also be sold with the patch to fans on team-run properties.

"What makes this unique for us, it's about the lens at which we view this partnership," Harish Sarma, TikTok director of global strategic partnerships, told CNBC. "The concept of a joint patch partnership across both the men's and women's game and picking two storied franchises, that's a first for us, and we think it's a first for sports in general."

MLS commenced its jersey patch program last January, allowing clubs to place 2.5-inch-by-2.5-inch company logos on the right sleeve of game jerseys. Clubs can only add the sleeve patch if they've already secured a primary sponsor, which has the main logo on the front of a jersey.