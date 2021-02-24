Self-employed and gig workers could get bigger loans under new PPP rules. They may want to wait to apply

Millions of self-employed and gig workers got good news this week.

The Biden administration on Monday changed how the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program calculates forgivable loans for the smallest firms and sole proprietors.

But there's a catch. The updated formula — which will likely lead to larger loan amounts for non-employer firms, including sole proprietors and independent contractors — doesn't go into effect until the first week of March.

While the SBA has given some information on how the formula for loans will change, it has yet to communicate the specifics of how to calculate loans under the new rules to lenders.

That means that business owners looking to apply in the two-week priority window for the smallest businesses with fewer than 20 employees that starts today may want to hold off to ensure that their applications are subject to the most updated rules.

"Loans submitted prior to the official rule changes are subject to the rules in effect at the time of application," said Carol Wilkerson, a spokesperson for the SBA.

To ensure that sole proprietors receive the benefit of the changes, it's recommended that lenders not submit their application into the system until the SBA's written guidance is issued, according to the administration.

Just a few days could make the difference between a loan that keeps sole proprietor afloat and one that doesn't go very far.