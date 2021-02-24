CIA nominee calls China an 'authoritarian adversary,' vows to intensify competition with Beijing

William Burns is sworn in to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on his nomination to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden's nominee to run the CIA told lawmakers Wednesday that if confirmed he would intensify America's national security approach to counter China.

"Out-competing China will be key to our national security in the days ahead," Will Burns said in his opening remarks to the Senate Intelligence Committee. "That will require a long-term, clear-eyed, bipartisan strategy, underpinned by domestic renewal and solid intelligence," the former career diplomat added.

Burns, 64, who worked under both Republican and Democratic presidents, described Xi Jinping's China as "a formidable, authoritarian adversary."

He added that China was "methodically strengthening its capabilities to steal intellectual property, repress its own people, bully its neighbors, expand its global reach, and build influence in American society."

Burns, who was introduced to the Senate committee by former Secretary of State James Baker and former CIA director and Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Jordan and Russia.

His confirmation is expected to easily pass with strong bipartisan support similar to the majority of Biden's national security team.

Earlier this month, the Senate confirmed Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the nation's Department of Homeland Security, making him the first Latino to hold the role. The Senate voted 56 to 43.

Last month, the Senate confirmed Avril Haines as the director of national intelligence with an 84 to 10 vote, making her the first official member of Biden's Cabinet. Haines is also the first woman to lead the nation's 18 intelligence agencies.

The Senate voted 93 to 2 to confirm Lloyd Austin as the next Pentagon chief, making him the nation's first Black Defense secretary. The Senate confirmed Biden's top diplomat Antony Blinken in a 78 to 22 vote, making him the nation's next secretary of State.