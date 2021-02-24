Facebook CTO says tech pessimism is 'founded on real concerns of the negative impacts of technology'

Facebook's Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer believes the pessimism surrounding technology in the world today is "founded on real concerns of the negative impacts of technology."

In an interview on Tuesday with the president of the Oxford Union, the Oxford University debating society, Schroepfer said that in some cases "we haven't really always done the homework upfront" and thought about what a "bad actor" might do with a particular product before releasing it.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday that he was talking about the tech industry as a whole as opposed to Facebook specifically. The social media giant has been widely criticized for a range issues including the spread of hate speech and misinformation, influencing elections, being addictive, and failing to keep children safe on its platform.

"The thing that's often true of new technologies and advancements is they often have very clear, acute examples where things change or are disruptive," said Schroepfer. "It may be a loss of jobs or a new form of scammer abuse. It's something that's really easy to understand as 'bad.' And then they have very generalized improvements in the quality of life. So if I say I've increased the GDP overall by 3%, I've made everyone slightly more prosperous, but it's harder to weigh against these very acute, specific harms."

Schroepfer said it's up to technologists to try to minimalize or eliminate these harms from the beginning, adding that he wants to help people understand the world wouldn't be what it is today without technology.

"If you go back, 50 years, 100 years, 300 years, and you look at how life was different then versus now, the biggest change in my mind is technology," he said. "300 years ago, most of us would be subsistence farmers. Our average life expectancy would be half of what it is today."

Schroepfer added: "It's important for us all to be real about the risks, but still be optimistic about the better future we can build."