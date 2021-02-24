You can now schedule text messages to send later on Android — here's how

Google recently announced a new feature for Android phones that lets you schedule text messages to send at a later time and date.
This will let you be the first to wish your friend a happy birthday at midnight, for example, or send a message to someone later before you forget what you wanted to say.
It's easy to do. You just need a phone running Android 7 or newer — that version is about five years old, so your phone is probably supported — and the latest version of Google Messages. Here's what to do.
That's it. After you've sent it, you'll see a confirmation that it's a scheduled message that won't arrive to the recipient until your chosen date and time. Tap the clock icon next to the message to update it with new text, to send it immediately or to cancel it.