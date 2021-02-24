You can now schedule text messages to send later on Android — here's how

Google recently announced a new feature for Android phones that lets you schedule text messages to send at a later time and date.

This will let you be the first to wish your friend a happy birthday at midnight, for example, or send a message to someone later before you forget what you wanted to say.

It's easy to do. You just need a phone running Android 7 or newer — that version is about five years old, so your phone is probably supported — and the latest version of Google Messages. Here's what to do.