Op-ed: Here's what to evaluate before investing in the SPACs boom

The amount of money raised by special purpose acquisition companies in the past year has soared.
SPACs are an alternative way for companies to go public that differs from a traditional initial public offering in its process, speed, disclosure and regulatory requirements.
Key participants involved in SPACs include SPAC sponsors and investors in the SPAC IPO. It also includes institutional funding, which often takes place when the SPAC merges with a private company to bring it public, and investors who own the new company for the long haul.
Here are some takeaways for investors to consider:
There are many ways to get involved in SPACs with varying levels of expected returns. Here's a look at the return analysis of completed and liquidated SPAC IPOs since January 2019, which covers 85 completed SPAC IPOs and five SPAC liquidations. SPAC participants were analyzed from returns on an absolute basis and relative to investment alternatives such as traditional IPOs.
Dispersion of absolute and excess buy-and-hold returns is enormous. As a result, investors could end up with substantially higher or lower returns than median or average returns, depending on which SPACs they participated in. In principle, active management could add substantial value in this market.
Industry analysis highlighted the significant wealth transfers taking place with the SPAC ecosystem: from buy-and-hold investors to SPAC Arb investors, and from companies going public to SPAC Arb investors and sponsors.
Why might selling companies be providing these subsidies? The primary factor driving the SPAC boom may be speed to market rather than cost — most SPAC mergers since 2019 involve companies with negative free cash flow, although this is common in the traditional IPO market, as well.
Overall, SPACs have usually been terrific investments for sponsors unless mergers were not completed and SPACs were liquidated.
For SPAC Arb investors with low-risk optionality and free warrants, they are very compelling. For everyone else, there are good absolute returns so far but, in bull equity markets, rising tides lift all boats. Sponsor and SPAC Arb returns will likely not remain high indefinitely; experience suggests that they will eventually be reduced via lower subsidies, more vesting rules for sponsors and higher risk of deal failure.
The most interesting part to watch: How many of the 300-plus outstanding SPACs will be able to find a company to bring public at a reasonable price, avoid large SPAC redemptions at closing, lock in sufficient institutional backstop financing and complete a merger.
This pending universe is more than three times larger than the universe of completed mergers that we analyzed. As a result, the book on SPAC risks and returns for investors has not yet been completed.
— By Michael Cembalest, J.P. Morgan Asset Management's chairman of investment strategy