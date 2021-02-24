Op-ed: Here's what to evaluate before investing in the SPACs boom

The amount of money raised by special purpose acquisition companies in the past year has soared.

SPACs are an alternative way for companies to go public that differs from a traditional initial public offering in its process, speed, disclosure and regulatory requirements.

Key participants involved in SPACs include SPAC sponsors and investors in the SPAC IPO. It also includes institutional funding, which often takes place when the SPAC merges with a private company to bring it public, and investors who own the new company for the long haul.

Here are some takeaways for investors to consider:

There are large wealth transfers from some SPAC participants to others;

The SPAC boom may bring more earlier stage, riskier companies to market; and

While absolute returns for buy-and-hold SPAC investors have been high, this is less true when considering investment alternatives in a rising market.

There are many ways to get involved in SPACs with varying levels of expected returns. Here's a look at the return analysis of completed and liquidated SPAC IPOs since January 2019, which covers 85 completed SPAC IPOs and five SPAC liquidations. SPAC participants were analyzed from returns on an absolute basis and relative to investment alternatives such as traditional IPOs.