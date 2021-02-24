Why Keurig Dr Pepper is more than a pandemic play

Keurig Dr Pepper is no ordinary pandemic play.

The company's coffee business received a jolt when office workers started working from home, forming habits that will stick around even after staffers return to their cubicles. Keurig Dr Pepper also stands to gain from the return of demand to other parts of its business. And because of some ownership changes to the shares, it's now the largest company eligible to join the S&P 500, which could further drive up the stock's valuation.

"Coffee is one of the categories that is going to see benefits from the pandemic in the short, medium and long term," said Caleb Bryant, associate director of Mintel's food and drink division.