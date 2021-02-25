Fanatics pairs with Hillhouse Capital to start $1 billion sports retail unit in China

A detailed photo of the Fanatics apparel displayed at NFL Hospitality during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

As Fanatics continues to hold off on a potential IPO, the sports merchandise company is busy expanding global operations, this time in China.

The Michael Rubin-led company is starting Fanatics China, a joint venture with investment firm Hillhouse Capital, an Asia-focused private equity fund with companies in Asia's e-commerce and retail sectors, the company told CNBC.

Sources close to the deal told CNBC Fanatics expects the "venture alone to be over a $1 billion piece of business in China." The people asked to remain anonymous as the company isn't speaking publicly about financial terms of the partnership.

With the pact, Fanatics could be getting closer to an IPO. Asked if there was any update on the move, a company spokesperson told CNBC: "While an IPO is clearly an available path to us, there is no update on any timeline."

Fanatics China will be based in Shanghai and allows the e-commerce powerhouse to open up its sports licensing market in the country for its 300-plus global partners, including company investors Major League Baseball and the National Football League, in addition to various U.S. pro teams looking to grow their businesses China.

One of the top licensed sports categories in China is soccer. Hence, this partnership allows Fanatics, which does over $3 billion in sales, to better execute e-commerce partnerships with European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Paris-Saint Germain and Bayern Munich.

Hillhouse was founded by Chinese businessman Zhang Lei and also backs sports retailer Topsports International Holdings, which raised $1 billion in 2019 as it listed its IPO in Hong Kong, according to Bloomberg.

Topsports is one of the largest sports retail businesses in China and operates more than 20,000 Nike and Adidas retail stores.

In 2018, the PE firm went through its raise of $10.6 billion and now attempting to surpass that with a $13 billion raise. It would be Asia's largest U.S. dollar-denominated fund, according to Reuters.