Goldman names the 12 global stocks set to pop when Covid lockdowns end

A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Analysts from Goldman Sachs have named a dozen stocks with a "significant upside" as coronavirus vaccines are distributed and lockdowns start to lift.

The bank has launched a scale tracking the pace of reopenings, looking at data such as highway traffic, retail sales, school openings and job advertising, and from that created a list of about 70 stocks that are set to benefit. In a note published Monday, analysts then selected the 12 stocks "strongly geared" to a recovery, all of which are buy rated by the bank.

Below is the full list of stocks, and the Goldman analysts say most of them have the potential to rise 20% or more, with one set to rally as much as 60%.