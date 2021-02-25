How 7-Eleven became the world's biggest convenience store

7-Eleven, home of the 50-ounce Double Gulp and the Pina Colada Slurpee, has helped revolutionize the way we shop at convenience stores.

Generations of consumers have turned to the 90-year-old brand for gas, Cokes and smokes. But in March 2019, it launched its first Evolution Store. These redesigned shops feature a growler station with craft beer, a taqueria and Scan & Pay technology that allows customers to bypass the checkout line.

As of January, there were five Evolution stores in Dallas, San Diego, New York's Manhattan and Washington, D.C. The company plans to add 10 venues this year.

7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience retailer with 12,000 locations across North America, is betting healthier food options and services aided by technology will help redefine its future.

