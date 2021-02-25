Some families could get more than $14,000 in new Covid relief. It's looking more and more like universal basic income

As Congress works to finalize its latest coronavirus relief bill, some American families are poised to receive a financial windfall.

Between new $1,400 stimulus checks and an enhanced child tax credit, that could add up to more than $14,000 for some families.

"All of the focus has been on the $1,400 when, in reality, for a family of four, they should be focused on the $14,000," said Ed Mills, Washington policy analyst at Raymond James. Mills wrote about the potential income boost this week.

The new stimulus checks would provide $1,400 per person, including child and adult dependents.

Like the previous direct payments, they would be based on certain income thresholds. So married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000 in income would be eligible for the full amount.

For a family of four with under $150,000 in income, that would amount to $5,600 in new stimulus check money on top of the $2,400 they received in January ($600 per person), for $8,000 total. Provided the bill moves as scheduled, that deposit could come in late March, according to Mills.

Then, the expanded child tax credit could provide an additional $6,000 to $7,200 per family.

Currently, families receive $2,000 per child under 17, so long as their income is under $200,000 for individuals or $400,000 per married couple.

The new proposal calls for raising those sums to $3,600 per child up to age 6, and $3,000 for those ages 6 to 17, for married couples with under $150,000 in income.