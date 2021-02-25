Nikola is paying $8.1 million in legal fees for ousted chairman Trevor Milton

CEO and founder of U.S. Nikola, Trevor Milton speaks during presentation of its new full-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with CNH Industrial, at an event in Turin, Italy December 2, 2019.

Embattled electric truck start-up Nikola is paying $8.1 million in attorney fees for ousted founder and chairman Trevor Milton, who left the company in September following fraud claims by a short-seller that prompted federal inquiries.

That helped drive the company's legal expenses last year to $27.5 million. Most of that, $24.7 million, was spent responding to regulatory probes and other litigation related to the claims by Hindenburg Research, Nikola said in its annual filing Thursday to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About $1.5 million of Milton's legal fees were paid in 2020, according to the company. The start-up lost $384.3 million last year, including $147.1 million in the fourth quarter, it said Thursday. It's loss on an adjusted pretax basis was $200.5 million in 2020.

As part of its earnings, Nikola also lowered delivery expectations of its first product called the Tre semitruck from 600 this year to between 50 and 100 due to supplier issues. Shares of the company were level-to-down during afterhours trading after closing Thursday at $19.72 a share, down 6.8% for the day.

"The pandemic has caused significant supply chain disruptions," Nikola CEO Mark Russell said during an earnings call, specifically citing a battery cell shortage to power its vehicles.