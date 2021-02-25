Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Disney, AT&T, Square, Nvidia & more
Published Thu, Feb 25 2021
8:12 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com to buy from neutral.
Wells Fargo upgraded CME Group to overweight from equal weight.
Citi raised its price target on Disney to $230 from $205.
Loop downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from hold.
Guggenheim upgraded Square to buy from neutral.
Bank of America downgraded Dollar General to neutral from buy.
Credit Suisse upgraded Sunrun to outperform from neutral.
HSBC upgraded Nike to buy from hold.
Citi upgraded NXP Semiconductors to buy from neutral.
Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree to underperform from buy.
Oppenheimer downgraded Verizon and AT&T to perform from outperform.
MoffettNathanson named Visa and Mastercard as top picks.
Argus upgraded Expedia to buy from hold.
Needham raised its price target on Nvidia to $800 from $700.
A customer enters a Dollar General Corp. store in Colona, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
