Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Disney, AT&T, Square, Nvidia & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com to buy from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded CME Group to overweight from equal weight.
  • Citi raised its price target on Disney to $230 from $205.
  • Loop downgraded ViacomCBS to sell from hold.
  • Guggenheim upgraded Square to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America downgraded Dollar General to neutral from buy.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Sunrun to outperform from neutral.
  • HSBC upgraded Nike to buy from hold.
  • Citi upgraded NXP Semiconductors to buy from neutral.
  • Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree to underperform from buy.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Verizon and AT&T to perform from outperform.
  • MoffettNathanson named Visa and Mastercard as top picks.
  • Argus upgraded Expedia to buy from hold.
  • Needham raised its price target on Nvidia to $800 from $700.
A customer enters a Dollar General Corp. store in Colona, Illinois, U.S., on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2014.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

