Kelly Loeffler no longer a WNBA team owner as NBA approves sale of Atlanta Dream

Kelly Loeffler is no longer a WNBA team owner.

The Women's National Basketball Association announced Friday that it and the NBA board of governors have unanimously approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream to Larry Gottesdiener, chairman of real estate firm Northland.

Other team investors include former Dream star Renee Montgomery and Northland president and COO Suzanne Abair.

"With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a statement. "I admire their passion for women's basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values."

On a media call discussing the sale, Engelbert said Montgomery would be a huge "asset" to the new owners. She labeled Montgomery as a "trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond." Montgomery, 34, played 11 years in the WNBA, including two seasons with the franchise (2018-19) before retiring on Feb. 9.

"I want to continue to grow and we're going to continue to grow the momentum in Atlanta for Atlanta Dream," said Montgomery on the call.

Terms of the sale were not made available.

But painting a picture of WNBA team valuations, sports bankers estimate the 2019 sale of a bigger market team – the New York Liberty – sold in the $10 million to $14 million range. Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai now owns the team.

Asked by CNBC to confirm if sale fell that price range, Engelbert said terms were "confidential" but added "we're looking forward to continuing the transformation around all the elements of the WNBA so that we can add value and valuation to all of our franchises going forward."