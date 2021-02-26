Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Twitter, Wendy's, Carvana, Best Buy & more
Published Fri, Feb 26 2021
8:03 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Twitter to $112 from $78.
Raymond James downgraded Best Buy to outperform from strong buy.
Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands to overweight from equal weight.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Urban Outfitters.
RBC resumed coverage of Dell as outperform.
Susquehanna named Airbnb a top recovery pick.
Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana to overweight from equal weight.
Stephens named Wendy's as a best idea.
JPMorgan upgraded Hewlett Packard to overweight from equal weight.
A Twitter logo is seen on a computer screen in this photo illustration on October 30, 2017.
NurPhoto | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
More In Street Calls
Goldman picks 6 grocery stocks set to 'close the gap' with Amazon
Lucy Handley
2 hours ago
Credit Suisse upgrades Sunrun ahead of earnings, says to buy the dip
Pippa Stevens
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Disney, AT&T, Square, Nvidia & more
Michael Bloom
Read More