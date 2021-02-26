Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Twitter, Wendy's, Carvana, Best Buy & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Twitter to $112 from $78.
  • Raymond James downgraded Best Buy to outperform from strong buy.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded L Brands to overweight from equal weight.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on Urban Outfitters.
  • RBC resumed coverage of Dell as outperform.
  • Susquehanna named Airbnb a top recovery pick.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana to overweight from equal weight.
  • Stephens named Wendy's as a best idea.
  • JPMorgan upgraded Hewlett Packard to overweight from equal weight.
A Twitter logo is seen on a computer screen in this photo illustration on October 30, 2017.
NurPhoto | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

