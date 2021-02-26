The $15 minimum wage is in trouble. Here's what you need to know

A Feb. 18 rally celebrating the California Labor Commissioner’s order for a McDonald's franchise to rehire and compensate workers who went on strike for coronavirus protections was held on Feb. 18, 2021. Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also said that the push for a raised federal minimum wage will continue. "We are deeply disappointed in this decision," he said on Thursday. "We are not going to give up the fight to raise the minimum wage to $15 to help millions of struggling American workers and their families. "The American people deserve it, and we are committed to making it a reality." What happens next Democrats have a few potential options moving forward. They could take the policy out of the stimulus package they're planning to pass through reconciliation or rewrite the provision so that it can be considered in legislation passed through the sped-up process. It's also possible that Vice President Kamala Harris could overrule the parliamentarian's decision, as the president of the Senate. But, so far it appears that she's unlikely to take this option – on Wednesday, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said in an interview with MSNBC that it would respect the parliamentarian's ruling. "We're going to honor the rules of the Senate and work within that system to get this bill passed," he said. Even if Harris were to overrule the parliamentarian, to pass the stimulus package through budget reconciliation would require unanimous support from Senate Democrats plus the vice president's tie-breaking vote.

Working people shouldn't have to cross their fingers that their employers will do the right thing by raising their minimum wage. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.