Twitter hits all-time high, outpaces social stocks, but traders have a warning

Investors are aflutter over Twitter.

The stock surged to an all-time high Thursday, a rare bright spot in a down market, after the company announced lofty revenue goals.

Twitter expects to increase its user base to 315 million daily active users and double its yearly revenue by the end of 2023. The social media company is also considering a feature that will allow users to pay for subscriptions to their favorite Twitter accounts, a model it has dubbed Super Follows.

After the surge, traders are growing wary.

"The problem is, on a technical basis, it's also getting incredibly overbought," Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday.

Maley noted that the last time the stock's relative strength index moved this high, it suffered a correction. Its RSI, a momentum measure, was this overbought in mid-2018, a peak that preceded a roughly 40% stock decline in less than six months.