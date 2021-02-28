People have spent more than $230 million buying and trading digital collectibles of NBA highlights

Source: NBA Top Shot

A LeBron James highlight sold for $200,000. A Zion Williamson edition went for a little less than that. The National Basketball Association has officially aligned itself for the future of the trading card marketplace, and currently, this game is sold out. The NBA partnered with Canadian-based Dapper Labs, makers of the CryptoKitties game, to make its version of a collectible digital asset. NBA Top Shot is a crypto-collectible consumers can purchase as a non-fungible token (NFT). Each collectible is tied to a blockchain -- a digital ledger similar to the blockchains used for digital currencies like bitcoin. This effectively gives each NFT a unique and non-hackable certificate of authenticity. So even if somebody makes a perfect copy of the highlight video, it will instantly be recognizable as a fake. Current "packs" to get in the game go for as low as $9.00 -- and they're constantly sold out. Caty Tedman, head of marketing and team partnerships at Dapper Labs, says that Top Shots has generated more than $230 million in sales so far, although most of this has come from traders exchanging the collectibles after their initial sale. Dapper earns revenue via fees captured from peer-to-peer transactions and unleashing new packs of NFTs. "I think it's fascinating," said Tom Richardson, a digital media professor at Columbia University's sports management program. "It's a nice evolution and good to see that people are still doing collectibles, even during this time," added Lars Rensing, CEO of blockchain service provider Protokol. "It's a new step to the future." The game has also become a new source of revenue for the NBA. And again, its sold out.

Inside the new trading card model

Top Shots emerged from a licensing agreement the NBA and its players' union made with Dapper Labs in 2019. The NBA did not make an official avaiable to comment for this story, but Richardson, who was once head of publishing at the National Football League, says the league can solicit 10% to 15% of sales from a company leveraging their intellectual property. The NBA licenses the reels to Dapper Laps, which digitizes the footage, making a limited amount to create scarcity. Some NFTs feature highlights in different angles and digital artwork. One is currently listed for over $240,000. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has compared Top Shot to the old-school model of trading cards, where consumers can have fun trading and collecting scarce items – only with no risk of damage or theft. "And the value is still set by the same laws of supply and demand," he wrote in January. "Leave it to Mark Cuban to frame it in a good, sensible, easy-to-understand way," said Richardson, also SVP of strategy at Mercury Intermedia. "So if enough people wanted that same Zion Williamson highlight, that NFT, and bidding on it they got up to $100,000, that's supply and demand. Someone thought it was worth $100,000." The bet for traders is that in 2051, a LeBron James NFT could be worth what a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card is worth today -- one of those rare cards recently sold for $5.2 million. And just imagine what a rare Michael Jordan rookie highlight NFT would sell for in 30 years. "We think it could be a 100-year product," said Tedman from Dapper Labs. "If you think about what the rookie cards today will be worth in the future, especially the ones from this point of the product. Everyone who is participating now is really getting in on the ground floor." By using the blockchain, Richardson says, Dapper overcomes a big challenge with digital assets, which is the ease of copying them infinite times with almost no friction. "One of the things that have defined the digital era is we've moved from a world of scarcity to a world of abundance with all kinds of media assets and products," he added. "But the thing that defines the trading card business is a physical scarcity of the cards. So (Dapper) created these NFTs with the idea of scarcity combined with authenticity because of the way the blockchain works." With this asset, Dapper is positioning itself to capitalize on a digital-driven generation who value digital assets as much as physical ones. "The new generation is more digital-native," Rensing said. "I think it will stick around because it's a solution that also brings in new fans and digital natives."

Source: NBA Top Shot

Mobile game coming this year