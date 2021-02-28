The IRS got 35 million tax returns in one week as Americans race to file and get their refunds

Americans are not messing around this tax season.

In just one week since the tax filing period opened on Feb. 12, the IRS received nearly 35 million individual tax returns, according to data released by the agency on Thursday.

The rush of returns far outpaces what the agency saw last year, even before the coronavirus pandemic hit and led to an extended filing window. In the week ending Jan. 31, 2020 — the first of the 2019 tax season — the IRS had received 15.7 million returns, it said.

Even by Feb. 7, 2020, the end of the second week of the 2019 filing season, the IRS had received nearly 29 million individual tax returns, less than they've received in just one week this year.

There are a few reasons why Americans may be in a rush to file right now. First, the IRS pushed back the start of the filing to Feb. 12 so that it had time to prepare after sending out the second round of stimulus payments.

Since the agency has not extended the filing deadline of April 15 — and has said that it does not plan to do so — people have less time to get their paperwork and any payments they owe to the IRS.

Benefits of filing as soon as possible

Filing as soon as possible may have other benefits for Americans who were hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

People may be racing to file in the hopes that they'll soon get a refund, which for many is the biggest windfall they see all year. The fastest way to get any refund you're owed is to file your taxes as soon as possible, said Elaine Maag, a principal research associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

"There's no benefit to waiting," she said.