Japan stocks set to trade higher; China says its factory activity growth slowed in February

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the Monday open, as official data released over the weekend showed China's manufacturing activity growth slowing in February.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 29,445 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 29,350. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,966.01 following a nearly 4% plunge on Friday.

Stocks in Australia edged higher in morning trade, as the S&P/ASX 200 gained about 0.80%.

South Korea's markets are closed on Monday for a holiday.