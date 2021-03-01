It's time for Biden's financial regulators to face the Senate spotlight

Gary Gensler, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), speaks during a Senate Banking Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, July 30, 2013.

The confirmation hearings for President Joe Biden's choices to run the Securities and Exchange Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — Gary Gensler and Rohit Chopra, respectively — are set to begin Tuesday.

They will be the first of Biden's financial regulators to face the spotlight in the Senate. The nominees pose risk to certain corners of the financial sector, according to analysts.

The two "are likely to steer both agencies in a new direction which has implications for the capital markets," according to Brian Gardner, Stifel's chief Washington policy strategist. The SEC and CFPB hold the keys to financial issues such as new regulations on special purpose acquisition companies cryptocurrency and consumer loans.

Student lenders and servicers Sallie Mae, Navient and NelNet are likely to get increased scrutiny under the Biden administration, as are fintech companies like LendingClub and Funding Circle.

Gensler brings a background as a reformer, having overseen the untangling of the derivatives market after the 2008 financial crisis, when he was the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Gensler is sure to be asked about recent volatility over GameStop and regulating cryptocurrencies.

Gensler joined the faculty at MIT Sloan in 2018. A November working paper co-written by Gensler warns that certain kinds of artificial intelligence "may lead to financial system fragility and economy-wide risks."

The paper also makes the case for new regulation: "Regulators may wish to look into more technical ways of managing risk, such as adversarial model stress testing or outcome-based metrics focusing less on how the model arrives at its prediction and more on model behavior once deployed."

After a meeting last week with Gensler, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, added climate change to the agenda. In a post-meeting readout, the liberal senator said: "The next chair of the SEC will need to focus on enforcement and improving accountability and transparency, including by working to enhance corporate climate risk disclosure."

The Biden administration has made addressing climate change a top priority. Gensler will be in charge of the agency tasked with requiring companies to disclose risks around environmental, social, governance issues.