Bitcoin is at a tipping point and could become 'currency of choice' for global trade, Citi says

Citi thinks bitcoin is at a "tipping point" and could one day "become the currency of choice for international trade" as firms like Tesla and PayPal warm to it and central banks explore issuing their own digital currencies.

"There are a host of risks and obstacles that stand in the way of Bitcoin progress," the U.S. investment bank's global perspectives and solutions team wrote in a note Monday.

"Bitcoin's future is thus still uncertain, but developments in the near term are likely to prove decisive as the currency balances at the tipping point of mainstream acceptance or a speculative implosion."

It marks a change in tone for major financial institutions on bitcoin. Many banks have historically shunned the digital asset, arguing it has no intrinsic value and the hype surrounding it is akin to the tulip mania of the 17th century.

But bitcoin's wild ascent over the last few months has forced big Wall Street players to reevaluate the cryptocurrency. BNY Mellon, the oldest bank in the U.S., last month said it would offer custody services for bitcoin and other digital currencies. Meanwhile, JPMorgan has said it's looking seriously as bitcoin.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are often subject to wild bouts of volatility. Just over a week after hitting an all-time high of more than $58,000, bitcoin's price has shed more than $10,000. It's still up over 60% on the year and 460% in the last 12 months.

Crypto investors say bitcoin's latest bull run is unlike previous cycles — including in 2017, when it rose close to $20,000 before plummeting 80% the following year — as it has been driven by increased participation from institutional investors.