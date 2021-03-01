A Chinese online video stock has rallied 370% — and analysts say it could run further

Cosplayers perform during the 2020 China Digital Entertainment Expo & Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on July 31, 2020 in Shanghai, China.

Ambitious user growth targets. A secondary listing in the pipeline. And growing online video consumption in China.

These are some reasons analysts believe a U.S.-listed online video company in China, often likened to YouTube, can rally further despite its shares being up about 370% in the last 12 months.

Analysts from two investment banks raised their price target on the Chinese technology firm after strong fourth quarter earnings. The highest price call represents a further rally of more than 46% if realized.