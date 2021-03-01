Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Goldman Sachs names 6 EV battery stocks to watch beyond Tesla

Sam Shead@Sam_L_Shead
Share
A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

The future of electric vehicles is going to be dictated by the firms who are trying to improve the batteries that power them, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

While Tesla is arguably the go-to stock for investors who want to back EVs, Goldman analysts believe there's money to be made on companies working on niche battery technologies.

These firms, the investment bank says, are particularly well placed to make breakthroughs in the current lithium ion batteries, and the next generation of all solid-state batteries, or ASSBs.

Here's the full list:

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProA Chinese online video stock has rallied 370% — and analysts say it could run further
Arjun Kharpal3 hours ago
CNBC ProBuy these green tech stocks essential to the energy transition, says UBS
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProWall Street analysts say 'buy the dip' on stocks like Walmart and Square
Michael Bloom
Read More