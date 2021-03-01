Goldman Sachs names 6 EV battery stocks to watch beyond Tesla

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The future of electric vehicles is going to be dictated by the firms who are trying to improve the batteries that power them, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

While Tesla is arguably the go-to stock for investors who want to back EVs, Goldman analysts believe there's money to be made on companies working on niche battery technologies.

These firms, the investment bank says, are particularly well placed to make breakthroughs in the current lithium ion batteries, and the next generation of all solid-state batteries, or ASSBs.

Here's the full list: