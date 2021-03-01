Op-ed: Here's the key decision that paved the way for development of Covid vaccines

Rocky Mountain Regional VA Medical Center registered nurse Patricia Stamper looks at a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to a health care worker at the hospital on December 16, 2020 in Aurora, Colorado.

The rapid development of vaccines for Covid has led to some debate over who deserves the most credit: the government with its Operation Warp Speed, drug companies, or university researchers who pioneered discoveries about messenger RNA.

The best answer, I think, is that development of the vaccines, like most other great American innovations over the past 75 years, has largely been due to a singular decision made after World War II to tightly intertwine the roles played by government, private industry and academia.

This triple helix was designed by the influential science administrator Vannevar Bush, who had a foot in all three camps. He was dean of engineering at MIT, a founder of Raytheon, and then the chief government science administrator during World War II overseeing, among other projects, the building of the atomic bomb.

In a 1945 report to President Truman with the quintessentially American title, "Science, The Endless Frontier," Bush recommended that government should not build big research labs of its own, as it had done for the atomic bomb project, but instead should fund research at universities and corporate labs.

"No American has had greater influence in the growth of science and technology than Vannevar Bush," MIT President Jerome Wiesner later proclaimed, adding that his "most significant innovation was the plan by which, instead of building large government laboratories, contracts were made with universities and industrial laboratories."

Much of the government's postwar science funding went to basic, curiosity-driven research that did not yet have known practical applications, such as how quantum mechanics might explain what happens on the surface of semiconducting materials or how snippets of RNA act as messengers to build proteins. Bush knew that discoveries in basic science would be the seed corn that would eventually grow into unforeseen inventions, such as transistors or mRNA vaccines.