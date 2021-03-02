Asia-Pacific stocks rise following overnight gains on Wall Street; RBA rate decision ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday morning following strong gains overnight for shares on Wall Street. South Korea's Kospi surged 2.61%, following its return from a Monday holiday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.71% while the Topix index advanced 0.33%. Meanwhile, shares in Australia rose as the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.75%. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to announce its interest rate decision at around 11:30 a.m. HK/SIN on Tuesday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.55% higher.

Wall Street surge

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 603.14 points to close at 31,535.51 while the S&P 500 advanced 2.38% to finish its trading day at 3,901.82. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 3.01% to close at 13,588.83. The moves came as the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield declined, following a surge last week. The yield on the 10-year was last at 1.4255%.

Currencies