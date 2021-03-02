Real-world data shows Pfizer's Covid vaccine is giving 'very strong' results after one dose

1.8ml of Sodium chloride is added to a phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine concentrate ready for administration at Guy's Hospital at the start of the largest ever immunization progran in the U.K.'s history on December 8, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Victoria Jones - Pool | Getty Images

LONDON — New data from England has revealed how effective coronavirus vaccines are at fighting the disease, even after just one dose. In December, the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech became the first shot to be approved and rolled out in the U.K. Elderly people, health workers and care home staff were the first in line to be immunized. That was soon followed by the shot developed by British firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, another vaccine that requires two doses.

Fighting infection

Figures in a research paper from Public Health England, released Monday but awaiting peer-review, showed that the Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are highly effective in reducing Covid infections among people age 70 years and over. Since the study started in January, protection against symptomatic Covid, four weeks after the first dose, ranged between 57% and 61% for the Pfizer vaccine and between 60% and 73% for the AstraZeneca inoculation. Vaccine effectiveness in the data for Public Health England is calculated using a mathematical statistic called an odds ratio, click here for the full data and methodology.

Curbing hospitalizations and deaths