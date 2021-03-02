As Ebola spreads in Africa, CDC requires airlines to collect contact information on travelers from DRC, Guinea

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is requiring airlines to collect contact information for all passengers from Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo amid two separate Ebola outbreaks in the African countries.

Beginning Thursday, airlines will be required to collect and handover contact information to the CDC for all travelers to the U.S. who have been in the DRC or Guinea within the last 21 days before their arrival in the U.S., the CDC said Tuesday. On Friday, the CDC announced that it would funnel travelers from the two countries through six U.S. airports in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, the District of Columbia, Newark and Los Angeles.

The risk of Ebola spreading to the U.S. is "extremely low," the CDC said last week, but health officials are readying their public-health response protocols to ensure the disease doesn't enter the country.

"Timely public health follow-up requires health officials to have immediate access to accurate and complete contact information for travelers as they arrive in the United States," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "Any delay in contacting exposed individuals can increase the likelihood of disease spread."

Airlines will be required to collect travelers' names, addresses while in the U.S., primary contact phone numbers, secondary or emergency contact phone numbers and email addresses, the CDC said in a statement. It's "the minimum amount of information needed to locate travelers reliably," the CDC added.

The information provided by travelers will be "verified by U.S. government officials on arrival to ensure it is accurate and complete," the CDC said. The agency noted that a Feb. 2020 rule authorized the CDC to impose such a requirement on airlines.

"Air travel has the potential to transport people, some of whom may have been exposed to a communicable disease, anywhere across the globe in less than 24 hours," the CDC said. "In certain situations, public health officials may need to follow up with travelers who have arrived from a country where an outbreak is occurring, such as the Ebola outbreaks in DRC and Guinea."

