Kevin Hart jumps into the $12 billion sports-supplement market with investment in Nutrabolt

Comedian Kevin Hart has taken an equity stake in sports nutrition-maker Nutrabolt, building on his investment portfolio.

Hart made the purchase through his private investment firm. Financial terms were not provided. Hart will also be a brand ambassador for the company's C4 products and will work to expand its presence partially through exclusive content.

In an interview with CNBC, Hart said the opportunity to take this stake came naturally because he uses C4 products daily. The brand focuses mainly on pre-workout products and energy drinks.

"This isn't a promo opportunity," Hart said. "This isn't just an ambassador play. This isn't one foot in, one foot out. This is really about merging my real lifestyle with a product that I genuinely use."

Nutrabolt CEO Doss Cunningham, citing data from research firm IRI, said retail sales for the C4 beverage line surged by 163% in 2020. Overall, Nutrabolt saw retail sales reach nearly $650 million last year.

"We have been looking for someone to help carry the brand story and exemplify everything that C4 stands for," Cunningham said. "We felt because he already uses our product, we could tell a great story about that achiever, the fitness moment, and even moments beyond fitness. So, it's just really a great partnership."