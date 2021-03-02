Kohl's shares rise after retailer posts better-than-expected earnings, sees sales growth in 2021

Kohl's on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' estimates, and pointed to stronger growth in 2021.

Its shares jumped nearly 2% in premarket trading.

Here's how the company did during the quarter ended Jan. 30 compared with what analysts were expecting, using a Refinitiv survey:

Earnings per share: $2.22 adjusted vs. $1.01 expected

Revenue: $5.88 billion vs. $5.86 billion expected

Kohl's reported net income of $343 million, or $2.20 per share, compared with $265 million, or $1.72 a share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time charges, the company earned $2.22 per share, topping the $1.01 forecast by analysts.

Kohl's shares are up about 45% over the past 12 months, as of Monday's market close. The retailer has a market cap of $8.99 billion, which has grown to be bigger than Nordstrom's and Macy's.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Find the full press release from Kohl's here.