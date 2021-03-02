Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Lyft, Nordstrom, Box & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:

Lyft – The company's stock gained 4.9% after the company said it had its best week in terms of ridesharing volume since pandemic lockdowns began last year. Lyft also said it expects a narrower EBITDA loss for the first quarter than it previously forecast.

Nordstrom – Nordstrom shares slid 1.8% after the retailer said shipping delays kept some of its inventory from reaching shelves and stockrooms on time. Nordstrom also reported earnings per share of 21 cents on revenue of $3.65 billion for its fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 14 cents on revenue of $3.6 billion.

Box – Box shares climbed 1.9% on the back of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The cloud-content management company logged earnings per share of 22 cents on revenue of $198.9 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings per share of 17 cents on revenue of $196.5 million.

FuboTV – Shares of sports streaming platform gained as much as 6.2% after the company reported a record fourth-quarter revenue. FuboTV posted revenue of $105.1 million for the quarter, topping a Refinitv forecast of $95.1 million. This also marked the first time the company has posted quarterly revenue exceeding $100 million. FuboTV also said it added 92,800 net subscribers in the fourth quarter to end 2020 with more than 547,000 paid viewers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise – The company's shares advanced 0.6% after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results. Hewlett Packard Enterprise earned 52 cents per share on revenue of $6.83 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv predicted earnings per share of 41 cents on revenue of $6.72 billion.