U.S. is ‘not prepared to defend or compete in the A.I. era,’ says expert group chaired by Eric Schmidt

The U.S. is drastically underprepared for the age of artificial intelligence, according to a group of experts chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The National Security Commission on AI warned in a 756-page report on Monday that China could soon replace the U.S. as the world's "AI superpower" and said there are serious military implications to consider. "America is not prepared to defend or compete in the AI era," wrote Schmidt and vice chair Bob Work, who was previously the deputy secretary of defense in the U.S. "This is the tough reality we must face." The commission began its review in March 2019 and this is its final report for the U.S. president and Congress. The 15 members of the commission include technologists, national security professionals, business executives, and academic leaders. Amazon's next CEO, Andy Jassy, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Microsoft chief scientific officer Eric Horvitz, and Google Cloud AI chief Andrew Moore are all members. Schmidt and Work say the report presents a "strategy to defend against AI threats, responsibly employ AI for national security, and win the broader technology competition for the sake of our prosperity, security, and welfare."

A.I. to move beyond sci-fi

They warn that AI systems will be used in the "pursuit of power" and that "AI will not stay in the domain of superpowers or the realm of science fiction." The report urges President Joe Biden to reject calls for a global ban on highly controversial AI-powered autonomous weapons, saying that China and Russia are unlikely to keep to any treaty they sign. "We will not be able to defend against AI-enabled threats without ubiquitous AI capabilities and new warfighting paradigms," wrote Schmidt and Work. Samim Wagner, an AI researcher in Berlin, sees things differently, telling CNBC that AI weapons and killer robots will make today's weapons even more deadly. "[Adopting AI weapons] is brutal inanity and everyone knows it yet think tank staffers from DC to Beijing keep assuring us it's 'progress and necessary'." He added: "A real discussion around 'how AI can help to promote peace globally' is what is truly required – but you certainly won't find it on the agenda of Pentagon operatives or intelligence agency billionaires like the Eric Schmidts of the world." China has stated that it wants to be a global leader in AI by 2030 and the report's authors have said it is vital that the U.S. does all it can to eliminate the chance of this happening. "We must win the AI competition that is intensifying strategic competition with China," said Schmidt and Work. "China's plans, resources, and progress should concern all Americans. We take seriously China's ambition to surpass the United States as the world's AI leader within a decade." They added that China's domestic use of AI is "a chilling precedent for anyone around the world who cherishes individual liberty."

