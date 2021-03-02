Vernon Jordan, executive and civil rights activist who advised Bill Clinton, dies at age 85

Vernon Jordan, the civil rights activist and former close aide to President Bill Clinton, died at age 85.
Jordan died Monday evening, CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin reported. A cause of death was not immediately known.
"Vernon E. Jordan Jr. passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by loved ones. We appreciate all of the outpouring of love and affection," Jordan's daughter, Vickee Jordan, said in a statement, Sorkin reported.
Jordan, who was born in Atlanta and graduated from Howard University School of Law, became deeply involved in civil rights activism in the 1960s, challenging segregation and racially discriminatory policies.
Jordan held leadership roles in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the United Negro College Fund and the National Urban League, where he served as president from 1971 to 1981.
In Washington, D.C., Jordan's political experience and knack for connecting with people led him to forge close relationships with powerful figures, most notably former President Clinton.
The New York Times reported in 1998 that Jordan did not have to ask to be put through to the Oval Office when he called the White House operators.
Jordan was also embroiled in the scandal surrounding Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky when she was a White House intern. Jordan denied accusations of wrongdoing related to his reported efforts to help Lewinsky find a job following her departure from the White House.