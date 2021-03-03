Apollo Global confident in return of business conventions as it strikes deal with Las Vegas Sands

Apollo Global Management is betting on a strong return of business conventions once the coronavirus pandemic subsides, a belief reflected in its recent deal with Las Vegas Sands, according to David Sambur, co-lead partner of private equity at the firm.

Announced earlier Wednesday, Sands said it will sell the real estate for the Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas to Vici Properties for $4 billion. Apollo Global is buying the operations for $2.25 billion.

"Some may say the convention business could be stronger in a post-Covid world as you have distributed workforces that spend less time together," Sambur told CNBC's Leslie Picker on "The Exchange." "The business case for meeting once a year, twice a year, four times a year to get people together could actually be stronger."

Travel overall has been hurt by the Covid pandemic, but there's growing optimism around a recovery as vaccinations are deployed. However, many observers believe leisure travel will come roaring back well before corporate travel due partly to the ubiquity now of videoconferencing services like Zoom.

For example, a recent report from American Hotel & Lodging Association said "demand for business travel is not projected to return to 2019 levels until 2023." Additionally, Bill Gates, billionaire co-founder of Microsoft, predicted last fall that more than 50% of business travel will go by the wayside post-pandemic as companies adopt a "very high threshold" for trips.