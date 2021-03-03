One e-commerce stock has another 52% upside ahead, chart watcher says

E-commerce has been the golden ticket for retailers during the pandemic.

Target on Tuesday reported a 118% increase in online sales in its recent quarter, while privately held grocery delivery company Instacart has doubled its valuation to $39 billion in its recent round of financing.

Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, says Shopify could be the best way to play the surge in e-commerce shopping.

"It's the leading digital e-commerce engine for small businesses, that allows these business to access multiple channels. It's hard to justify the current valuation in Shopify, I get it, but then again, it's hard to justify exactly how the face of e-commerce has changed with the push from Covid," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Tuesday.

Shopify trades at more than 300 times forward earnings. The EBIZ global e-commerce ETF, by comparison, trades with roughly a 90 times multiple.

"The chart of Shopify is well-contained in an uptrend channel. Believe it or not, they don't face technical resistance till $2,000," said Gordon.