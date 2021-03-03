ECB could tweak its pandemic stimulus as bond yields surge, Germany's Weidmann says

LONDON — The European Central Bank could tweak its coronavirus-related stimulus program, Germany's central bank governor told CNBC Wednesday, with officials wary of recent increases in bond yields.

ECB members have talked about how rising government bond yields in the euro zone, in late February, are "unwelcome and must be resisted" — highlighting concerns that borrowing costs for European governments might rise and risk the economic recovery in the region.

The ECB has tried to contain borrowing costs in the wake of the pandemic, with the implementation of a government bond purchase program, known as PEPP. But the recent moves in the bond market could jeopardize those efforts and lead to more action from the Frankfurt-based institution.

"We have ways to react to this," Jens Weidmann, the governor of the Bundesbank, told CNBC's Annette Weisbach Wednesday, regarding the rise in bond yields.

"The PEPP comes with flexibility and we can use this flexibility to react to such a situation," he added.

Since it was first announced in March 2020, the ECB's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program has been extended in duration and quantity. It's currently set to last until March 2022, totaling 1.85 trillion euros ($2.23 trillion).

However, data has shown that the ECB's debt purchases have fallen in recent weeks. Although the central bank has explained the drop on larger redemptions, analysts have questioned the reasons behind the decrease in net purchases.

When asked if the ECB could step up purchases again to deal with higher borrowing costs, Weidmann said: "Of course this is one element that is on the table, to use the flexibility we have in implementing the PEPP."

"But again the first step is to analyze the root causes and also to see what effect we have on our ultimate objective which is price stability," he added.

The ECB's next meeting is due on March 11.