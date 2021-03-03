Pandemic school closures could create a drag on the economy for years

Jay Horton, 6, attends virtual first grade on the first day of school at the Horton familys home in Arlington, Virginia on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will have his hands full as he navigates the perilous journey to reopening schools that have been largely shuttered for a year during the Covid pandemic.

"We have many great examples of schools throughout the country that were able to reopen safely and do so while following mitigation strategies," Cardona said at his confirmation hearing last month.

Most states are offering at least part-time in-person learning, according to Education Week, with states like Texas, Iowa and Florida fully open for parents who want it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued new guidelines for reopening that include masking, social distancing, testing and contact tracing. And President Joe Biden's Covid relief bill aims to provide funding for things like protective gear, smaller classes and upgrading ventilation systems.

Still, many teachers' unions have pushed back, angling first to get teachers to the front of the line for vaccination. Biden said Tuesday he wants all teachers to receive at least one shot by the end of this month.

As the controversy over how and when to reopen schools rages, there is growing evidence that the closures will have a devastating impact on the economy well into the century as this generation of school children hit their prime earning years.

What's more, the damage will be felt most acutely by the poorest in the land who have fewer resources to make up for their children's lost learning, further widening the gulf of income inequality in the U.S. and around the globe.

According to research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, learning disruptions could lower the level of annual economic output in the U.S. by a quarter of a percentage point on average over the next 70 years.

While a fraction of a percent may not seem like much, the study, using the Congressional Budget Office projection of potential output, found that the loss to the economy could equal $90 billion a year on average.

In 2045, when these students hit ages 29 to 39, their peak period of earning potential, those losses could reach half a percentage point, or nearly $150 billion, adjusted for inflation.

"This is a loss they will carry for rest of their lives," said Huiyu Li, a senior economist in the Economic Research Department of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco and co-author of the study. "When they reach prime age, it will have the biggest impact."