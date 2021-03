The Rocket Mortgage by Quicken Loans app is displayed on a smartphone Aug. 6, 2020.

The recent surge in shares of Rocket Companies has gone far enough for one formerly bullish Wall Street analyst.

Shares of the mortgage company rose 71% on Tuesday, putting its stock price above $41 per share. The spike appeared to be related to the company's high short interest and Reddit chatter, mirroring the dramatic moves earlier this year for GameStop and AMC Entertainment.