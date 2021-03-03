UK hikes corporation tax to 25% as pandemic supports hits £407 billion

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak takes part in a national "clap for carers" to show thanks for the work of Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers and frontline medical staff around the country as they battle with the coronavirus pandemic, on the steps of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) on April 16, 2020 in London. Tolga Akmen | WPA Pool | Getty Images

LONDON — British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced Wednesday that U.K. corporation tax will increase to 25% in April 2023 as the government looks to restore public finances in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. In his Budget statement Wednesday, Sunak said the changes would take effect after the Office for Budget Responsibility, a public body that provides independent forecasts, expects the economy to have returned to its pre-Covid level. "Second, I'm protecting small businesses with profits of £50,000 ($69,816) or less, by creating a Small Profits Rate, maintained at the current rate of 19%," Sunak told the House of Commons. "This means around 70% of companies – 1.4 million businesses — will be completely unaffected." Above £50,000, a taper will be introduced so that only companies with profits of more than £250,000 will be taxed at the full 25% rate.

GDP forecasts

The OBR now expects the British economy to return to its pre-Covid level by the middle of 2022, with GDP growing by 4% in 2021 and 7.3% in 2022. However, the government has borrowed a peacetime record £355 billion since the onset of the pandemic, 17% of GDP, and expects to borrow a further £234 billion, (10.3% of GDP) next year. Borrowing then falls to 4.5% of GDP in 2022/23 and 3.5% in 2023/24. Underlying debt is expected to rise from 88.8% of GDP this year to 93.8% next year, peaking at 97.1% in 2023/24. "While it is right to help people and business through an acute crisis like this one, in normal times, the state should not be borrowing to pay for everyday public spending," Sunak said. "Second, over the medium term, we cannot allow our debt to keep rising and given how high our debt now is, we need to pay close attention to its affordability. And third, it is sensible to take advantage of lower interest rates to invest in capital projects that can drive our future growth." Sunak also announced the freezing of personal tax thresholds, removing the "incremental benefit created had thresholds continued to increase with inflation." The opposition Labour party leader, Keir Starmer, accused Sunak's budget of having "papered over the cracks, rather than rebuilding the foundations" of the British economy.