Amazon launches its first cashierless store in Britain

Kiosks are located throughout the store that are equipped with voice-activated Echo Show smart displays, where shoppers can ask Amazon's Alexa voice assistant for help finding items.

LONDON — Amazon launched its first checkout-free store in Britain Thursday.

Called Amazon Fresh, the store is located in Ealing, London, and will let customers walk in, pick up what they want and walk out again without having to pay at a cash register.

The items appear on a virtual receipt linked to customers' Amazon accounts moments later.

It's Amazon's first brick-and-mortar store to launch outside of the U.K. The move is in stark contrast to Disney, which announced Wednesday it would close 20% of its physical Disney Stores.

Amazon Fresh uses the same technology pioneered by the tech giant's Amazon Go stores in the U.S.

First opened to the public in 2018, Amazon Go uses scales, shelf cameras and sensor technology to track items when they're taken off the shelf.