Here's a look at Dispo, the invite-only picture sharing app everyone's talking about

Everybody's buzzing about Dispo, a new, invite-only app that brings back some of the fun of a disposable camera. It was created by David Dobrik, a popular YouTuber who gained early fame on the now-defunct social network Vine. As of Thursday, it's the fifth most popular photo and video app for iPhone, ahead of Google Photos.

You can think of it like Instagram or VSCO, but without immediate access to the pictures you take. You also can't edit pictures and it's less social.

Dispo's concept is simple, which is part of the appeal in an era where people seem to need immediate gratification. There's a view finder, controls for zoom and a flash. You can take as many pictures as you'd like, but the pictures need time to "develop." You can't see them until the following morning at 9 a.m.

After the pictures appear in the app, Dispo users can choose to post them to either a solo or shared "roll" with other users. You can also just keep them in your library.

The catch is that there's no editing or captions, so users can be in the moment and pictures can be more casual.

I started using the beta version of Dispo a couple of weeks ago, because of its hype on Twitter, and have since switched to the full version. I still feel like I haven't figured everything out, so I wanted to walk you through what it's like. A word of warning: it's still invite-only, so you need an invite from someone who's already using it. Or you can download it and sign up for a waiting list.

Here's a look at the main screen