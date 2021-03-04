Fauci says military members who opt out of Covid vaccine are inadvertently 'part of the problem'

WASHINGTON – White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday that U.S. service members who are eligible to get the Covid-19 vaccine but opt out are inadvertently "part of the problem" of lengthening the pandemic.

"You're part of the solution to this outbreak," explained Fauci to a virtual audience during a town hall with Blue Star Families, a non-profit dedicated to issues facing military families.

"Because by getting infected, even though you may not know it, you may be inadvertently transmitting the infection to someone else, even though you have no symptoms," Fauci said. "In reality, like it or not, you're propagating this outbreak. So instead of being part of the solution, you are innocently and inadvertently being part of the problem by not getting vaccinated."

"You've got to think of your own health, which is really very important, but you got to think about your societal obligation, including people close to you personally as well as other members of families of other individuals," Fauci said.

Last month, the Pentagon acknowledged that about one-third of U.S. military service members declined to take the voluntary coronavirus vaccine.