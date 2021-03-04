Ford quietly begins production of new 'C' pickup in Mexico

Ford Motor has quietly started production of a new pickup in Mexico that's expected to be smaller than its current Ranger model, according to data released by the automaker.

The new truck was disclosed to investors Wednesday in the automaker's monthly production data as a "C-Pick Up" that's being produced at its Hermosillo plant. Only 21 vehicles were assembled in February, likely indicating early prototype models for testing. A spokesman for Ford declined to comment beyond what the company disclosed in its monthly production report.

"C-Pick Up" is expected to stand for compact pickup, which would expand the company's highly profitable truck business below its current midsize Ranger pickup. Auto analysts expect the truck will be sold in the U.S. and in other markets such as South America where smaller pickups have traditionally been more popular.

When Ford CEO Jim Farley was leading the automaker's global markets, he said Ford was "investing in more affordable versions" of the company's truck business. He said to "expect new nameplates below where we compete today."

"When you think about Ford, we have a dominant truck franchise globally, that's vans, pickups, and now we're going to dramatically enhance our utility lineup around the globe," he said during a Deutsche Bank investor conference in January 2019. "And that's what's going to drive together our global profitability over the next few years."