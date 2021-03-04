This mother of three started a soap company after school closures forced her to quit her job

The Covid shutdown started almost a year ago.

For some parents, that means a full year of figuring out how to work while their children's schools are closed.

Tiffany Dangerfield quit her job at FedEx to stay at home with her three children, while her husband, James, kept his job working overnights at an assembly plant near their home in Huntsville, Alabama.

To make the most of her time at home, Dangerfield decided to focus on replacing her income with a side hustle.

Dangerfield's company, We Made It Soap Co, sells products primarily on the e-commerce website Etsy.

Check out this video to learn how Dangerfield was able to grow her brand.

More from Invest in You:

How 3 millennials started a hard seltzer brand while working full-time jobs

These trucking companies are offering full benefits and $50,000 pay to attract new talent

How much you need to invest each month to save $2 million by the time you turn 40

SIGN UP: Money 101 is an 8-week learning course to financial freedom, delivered weekly to your inbox.

CHECK OUT: Why January is a particularly great time to invest your money via Grow with Acorns+CNBC.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.