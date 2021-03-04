Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Okta, Marvell Technology, Vroom & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Okta (OKTA) – Okta tanked 10.5% in premarket trading after announcing it is buying customer management software provider Auth0 for $6.5 billion in stock. The provider of identity management software also reported quarterly earnings of 6 cents per share, compared to consensus forecasts of a 1 cent per share loss. Okta also gave a weaker-than-expected current-quarter earnings forecast.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) – Marvell shares fell 5.9% in the premarket after the chipmaker issued a disappointing outlook and said chip supplies could remain tight throughout the fiscal year. Marvell matched estimates with its latest quarterly earnings, with revenue coming in above analysts' forecasts.

Vroom (VRM) – Vroom tumbled 14.9% in premarket action after it reported a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter, although the online used-car seller's revenue came in above estimates.

BJ's Wholesale (BJ) – The warehouse retailer earned 70 cents per share for its latest quarter, beating the 67 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue topped forecasts as well, and an ex-fuel comparable-store sales increase of 15.9% beat the 15.5% increase anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. BJ's declined to provide guidance for 2021 due to pandemic-related uncertainty. Its shares lost 1.6% in premarket trading.

Burlington Stores (BURL) – The retailer of apparel and other merchandise reported quarterly earnings of $2.44 per share, 32 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded Wall Street forecasts. Comparable-store sales were flat for the quarter versus expectations of a 10% drop.

Ciena (CIEN) – The networking equipment maker beat estimates by 7 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 52 cents per share. Revenue also topped analysts' projections. Ciena shares fell 3.1% in the premarket, despite beating forecasts.

Rocket Companies (RKT) – Rocket shares moved between gains and losses in premarket trading, following the wide swings of the past few days. The Quicken Loans parent's stock plunged 33% Wednesday after surging 71% the day before, amid increased attention in online financial forums. The shares were up 1.8% in the premarket.

CureVac (CVAC) – The German drugmaker's shares rose 4.1% in the premarket after Novartis (NVS) said it would help CureVac manufacture its Covid-19 vaccine once the drug is approved by regulators.

Walt Disney (DIS) – Disney plans to close about 60 of its brick-and-mortar Disney Store locations in North America by the end of the year, as it shifts its focus to its e-commerce operations. There are currently about 300 of the stores worldwide. Disney shares fell 1% in premarket action.

General Electric (GE) – GE shares gained 2.2% in the premarket after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on the stock to a Street-high of $17 per share from $13 a share, based in part on a possibly significant recovery in GE's aviation segment.

Amazon.com (AMZN) – Amazon is in talks with the National Football League to carry a significant number of games exclusively on its Prime video service, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Wall Street Journal. The deal could see Amazon pay $1 billion for exclusive rights to most Thursday games.

Snowflake (SNOW) – Snowflake lost nearly $199 million in the fourth quarter, more than double the year-ago loss for the cloud database software company. Revenue more than doubled as well during the quarter, topping consensus forecasts. Following a record initial public offering for a software company last year, the lockup on the sale of insider shares will expire tomorrow.

American Eagle (AEO) – American Eagle beat estimates by 3 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 39 cents per share. The apparel retailer's revenue came in slightly above Wall Street forecasts. American Eagle is also forecasting its best first-quarter sales in three years, driven by growth in its Aerie loungewear and lingerie brand. American Eagle rose 2.2% in the premarket.

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart's Flipkart unit is exploring the idea of a U.S. listing, possibly through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Bloomberg. Walmart bought a majority stake in the India-based e-commerce company in 2018.

Splunk (SPLK) – The analytics software company reported quarterly profit of 38 cents per share, well above the consensus estimate of 4 cents a share. Splunk also delivered better-than-expected revenue. Its shares gained 3.4% in premarket trading.