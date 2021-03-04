Skip Navigation
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Exxon, Bumble, GE, Planet Fitness & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Susquehanna initiated Bumble with a positive rating.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded Qualcomm to overweight from neutral.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on General Electric to $17 from $13.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Snowflake to buy from hold.
  • Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness to market perform from outperform.
  • Truist upgraded Anthem to buy from hold.
  • JPMorgan reinstated coverage of Charles Schwab as overweight.
  • Bank of America reiterated Exxon as a top pick.
  • Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt to buy from neutral.
A pigeon flies over a Exxon mobil gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey.
Kena Betancur | Corbis News | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

