Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Exxon, Bumble, GE, Planet Fitness & more
Published Thu, Mar 4 2021
8:07 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Share
Share Article via Facebook
Share Article via Twitter
Share Article via LinkedIn
Share Article via Email
Key Points
Susquehanna initiated Bumble with a positive rating.
Piper Sandler upgraded Qualcomm to overweight from neutral.
Morgan Stanley raised its price target on General Electric to $17 from $13.
Deutsche Bank upgraded Snowflake to buy from hold.
Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness to market perform from outperform.
Truist upgraded Anthem to buy from hold.
JPMorgan reinstated coverage of Charles Schwab as overweight.
Bank of America reiterated Exxon as a top pick.
Bank of America upgraded J.B. Hunt to buy from neutral.
A pigeon flies over a Exxon mobil gas station on October 25, 2018 in Gutenberg New Jersey.
Kena Betancur | Corbis News | Getty Images
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
More In Street Calls
Goldman picks 5 Chinese tech stocks — and one has an upside of 91%
Lucy Handley
2 hours ago
watch now
VIDEO
01:42
CLSA raises its target price for TSMC. Here's why
5 hours ago
Tesla could become one of the most valuable software companies, UBS says
Pippa Stevens
Read More