U.S. imposes trade sanctions on Myanmar, calls on China to help end coup as violence escalates

Police run towards protesters to disperse a demonstration being held against the military coup in Yangon on March 3, 2021.

The United States imposed trade sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar on Thursday, a day after security forces killed dozens of people in the deadliest day of violence since a coup ousted the country's civilian leaders last month and sparked nationwide protests.

The Commerce Department is imposing export controls on Myanmar's Ministry of Defense and Home Affairs as well as two corporations closely associated with the military — Myanmar Economic Corporation and Myanmar Economic Holding Limited. Myanmar is also now subject to trade restrictions on certain sensitive items intended for military use.

"Commerce is reviewing potential additional measures as warranted by the military's actions," the department warned in a press release Thursday afternoon. "The U.S. government will continue to hold perpetrators of the coup responsible for their actions."

Security forces in Myanmar killed at least 38 protestors on Wednesday, according to the United Nations. The violence is part of a campaign by the military to crush nationwide demonstrations, which are calling for the release of civilian leaders who were ousted from power and detained on Feb. 1.