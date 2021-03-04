Weekly jobless claims rise less than expected despite weather impact

Weekly jobless claims edged higher last week but rose less than expected for an economy struggling to shake off impacts from a pandemic that has been around now for nearly a year. The Labor Department on Wednesday reported that first-time filings for unemployment insurance in the week ended Feb. 27 totaled a seasonally adjusted 745,000, a touch below the Dow Jones estimate of 750,000. The total was a slight uptick from the previous week's upwardly revised 736,000.

Unseasonably harsh winter storms in Texas took a toll on the labor market, resulting in an increase of 17,769 filings for the state, according to unadjusted data. Ohio and New York also saw considerable increases in claims. Continuing claims again decreased, falling 124,000 to just below 4.3 million, another pandemic-era low, in data that runs a week behind the headline claims number. "We expected a substantially bigger rebound after the huge winter storm pushed claims down, so this reading suggests that the underlying trend in layoffs is falling, thanks to the reopening now underway across many states," said Ian Shepherdson, chief economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. "As always, though, two good weeks in this volatile series don't prove anything, but whatever happens next week, we expect the trend to fall sharply over the next few months, provided the new Covid variants don't trigger a spring wave in cases and, more importantly, hospitalizations. The jury is still out," he added.